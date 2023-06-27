A foot care clinic is making its way around Erie to provide financially disabled people with a new way of walking.

Harvest 912 provides foot care and new shoes for people that are in shelters and are homeless.

Tad Jakes, the president and CEO, said their volunteers assess peoples’ feet, wash them and then they’re examined by a podiatrist and provided a free pair of shoes.

He added if referrals are needed for extended foot care, they continue to work with them to ensure help is provided.

“It’s a lesson in humanity when we first started this kit and you see people that need help but giving money didn’t feel like we were doing enough. We really wanted to get involved. It gives us a sense of help and a sense of community it’s spiritually related to,” said Jakes.

A pair of shoes are provided in the winter and the summer. The next clinic will take place on July 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Upper Room.