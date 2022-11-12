A local bakery celebrated their two-year anniversary. The business is located inside Urbaniak Brothers on East 24th Street.

Herb & Honey Bakery celebrated two years this weekend, and the artisan bakery offers from-scratch croissants, pastries and bread featuring local ingredients.

Jessica Schultz, the baker, is an Erie native, and she said the company found a home in Urbaniak Brothers, a Polish deli.

“We’re feeling really thankful. We’ve had a lot of customers turn out. They’ve been so supportive over the past couple of years. We’re feeling really thankful also to Urbaniak Brothers. They’ve been really supportive, incredibly supportive of our business. We started up during COVID, and we’re also feeling really proud. Two years is a pretty big landmark,” said Jessica Schultz, owner and baker, Herb & Honey Bakery.

The bakery has limited hours in the shared space. They are open on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.