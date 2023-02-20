There’s another chance to help East Palestine as two local companies are teaming up to collect much needed water.

Erie Restoration, Inc. is asking for Erie’s help to supply water for their donation drive.

For the next three days, people can drop off cases of water to be delivered to East Palestine and surrounding communities at the end of the week.

Modern Industries has also stepped up; they will be providing a semi truck to deliver the items.

Erie Restoration already has 250 cases of water pledged, and each case that is donated will be matched by the disaster service company.

“Erie Restoration, our job is to help people out when they have disasters or bad situations happen to them. It was really a no brainer. You know we just said that we have to do something for these people, and the feedback from the community has been outstanding, even though we just started this over the weekend,” said Gary Oehling, president, Erie Restoration.

If you would like to donate, you can drop cases off at 5323 Woodside Drive, Erie, Pa. 16505 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week (Feb. 20-22).

If you have more than five cases, Erie Restoration will come pick it up for you.