Many schools in northwest Pennsylvania are teaming up with an organization to bring awareness to students who have experienced a loss.

Staff and student representatives gathered at the Highmark Caring Place for their Grieving Students’ Summit.

This event is held every year to help school staff and students learn more about ways they can support grieving students in their schools.

The day is filled with activities as well as a student speaker who shared her experience with Highmark.

“We know that one of the things with a kid who is grieving is that they just feel alone, they feel isolated, they don’t know someone else who has had that experience. One of the things that we do here at the caring place is we give them a space to get together with other kids so they can talk about the person who died, their feelings, their memories and all those things that are happening in their lives since the death occurred,” said Jonathan Williams, school services coordinator at Highmark Caring Place.

According to Williams, this is a way to prepare for Children’s Grief Awareness Day which happens every third Thursday in November.