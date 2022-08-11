This weekend, some have the chance to view Erie in a new way by flying in a historic tri-motor aircraft.

We got a first-hand look at the Ford Tri-Motor. It’s a three-engined aircraft that was created in the late 1920s.

Some are getting the chance to fly in a historic Ford Tri-Motor aircraft this weekend and getting to see Erie from a new perspective and learn more about the history of aviation.

“They manufactured 199 of these airplanes between 1926 and 1933, and this was the first purpose-built all metal airliner. It really revolutionized air travel and brought air travel to the mainstream,” said Taylor Oliver, Ford Tri-Motor pilot.

The Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight. These flights in Erie leave from fundamentals flight school on Asbury Road.

“A really unique way to see your hometown see some familiar sites. If you’ve never flown in an airplane, for the first time this is a fantastic way to do it because all of the seats are window seats. You have just a fantastic view. It’s really safe, and it’s comfortable and a lot of fun,” added Oliver.

While other Ford Tri-Motor aircrafts still exist, this is the only one currently flying.

“There are maybe a dozen or so that are left. This is the only one that is currently flying right now. There are several others that are maintained in an airworthy condition,” Oliver said.

One flight student said he’s eager to see what it would be like to fly in the 1930s. He admires the progress that’s been made since then.

“These jets have been flying have only been around for so long. Aviation is barely 100 years old, so it’s some pretty big leaps and bounds. It’s really inspiring,” said Mason Bruce, flying in the Ford Tri-Motor aircraft.

Flights run from nine to five this weekend, and you can still book a flight.

You can find more information about the Ford Tri-Motor aircraft and how to book a flight here.