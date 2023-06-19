Road crews in Edinboro dug up a piece of the community’s history.

This past week, crews working on the sidewalk along Route 99 unearthed a 33-foot long, 800-pound piece of discarded Edinboro trolley rail.

James Hill owns the property where it was dug up and said it’s from the old Erie Traction Company dating back to the year 1900.

Hill posted the finding on Facebook and many people told him the rail needs to be preserved and put on display. It just so happens Hill’s grandfather was the conductor of the trolley line.

“What’s really cool about this for me is that my grandfather drove the trolley on that rail and I never met him. He died before I was born, and I got to touch that rail and my grandfather no doubt touched that rail,” said James Hill, grew up in Edinboro.

He added that he didn’t want it getting destroyed, so he is storing it in case the Edinboro-area Historical Society wants to put it up on display.