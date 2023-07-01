As the air quality improves in the region, people are out and about taking advantage of what Erie has to offer.

To start off the Fourth of July weekend, WJET stopped by Presque Isle State Park Patrons were busy soaking up the sun with swimming, wakeboarding, and biking riding.

One Erie native who currently lives in Washington D.C. said his favorite thing to do during the holidays is coming back home.

“We’re doing all your typical stuff. We’re going to watch the fireworks at Dobbins Landing, we’re doing the backyard BBQ and zoo today, Waldameer hopefully if this air quality cooperates with us,” said Josh Bruno, Erie native.

Beaches three, six, eight, 10 and 11 will all have lifeguards and be open for swimming through Tuesday.