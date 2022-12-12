A local blood bank is kicking off its annual “Holiday Heroes Campaign” as the need for blood continues.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember, assistant chief of the Erie Fire Department, Leonard Trott, and the Deputy Chief of the City of Erie Police Department, William Marucci, spoke about the importance of donating blood this holiday season as the Community Blood Bank is still in need of donors.

Mayor Schember says the importance of donating is critical as the blood bank is running short on supply. He encourages people to donate throughout the busy holiday season.

Trott and Marucci also spoke about the importance of donating as it relates to their line of work.

“Police officers, we do see, unfortunately, victims that are in need of blood, and other folks. So as police officers and law enforcement, I do encourage other police officers and any member of law enforcement or public safety to donate blood,” said William Marucci, deputy chief, City of Erie Police Department.

“We’re in the business of helping people. We see a lot of people, and a lot of situations where they’re going to need blood. Just to see them and know that there’s going to be blood, we’re doing our best to help them, and when they get to the hospital they’re going to get what they need,” said Leonard Trott, assistant chief, Erie Fire Department.

Trott also says now is an important time to donate as more accidents happen on the roads in winter weather.