(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Home and Garden Expo is returning to the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend.

Spring isn’t just for cleaning — the winter is over and it’s now a time to daydream all those summer projects, such as a beautiful garden or a renovated kitchen. The Home and Garden Expo aims to help with the dreaming and the planning.

The expo will be held noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. The Bayfront Convention Center is at 1 Sassafras Pier in Erie.

Admission is $7 for a day pass. Children 10 and younger enter for free. First responders with an applicable ID receive $2 off admission.

This year’s expo will feature a designer challenge with local designers Blue Lily Home Staging and Design, Nest by Lollie, and Spaces by Steffie G.

A wine and food pavilion will host vendors showcasing local tasty treats. Vendors are Dog-Gone-Its, Lake Erie Variety, Thompson’s EO Creations, Norwex, Courtyard Wineries, Country Hammer Moonshine, Tupperware — Best, Tastefully Simple, Vinegars Etc., Merritt Estate Winery, Designs in Metal, Scentsy Wickless Candles and Foraged with Faith.

Penn State Master Gardeners will host a seminar series featuring topics including “Journey of the Monarch,” “Proper Tree Planting and Aftercare,” “Growing Roses, The Good, Bad and Problems,” “Pruning Tips” and “The Invasive Spotted Lantern Fly.”

DIY clinics also will be held including “Stenciling 101,” “Lamp shade upgrade” and “The Art of Bonsai with live tutorial.”

For a full schedule and tickets, go online to the Erie Home and Garden Expo event webpage.