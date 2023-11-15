With the colder season quickly approaching, our community is working together to provide shelters for the homeless.

The Erie United Methodist Alliance — located at 728 West 9th St. — has launched the “Our Neighbors’ Place Seasonal Overflow Shelter.” This operates on a rotating basis among several downtown Erie churches during the winter season.

Guests are provided the opportunity to shower, a place to sleep, and chaplain services and are introduced.

“I want them to know that they are loved, they are cared for, they are seen, and I hopefully want you to know they are heard. Their voices need to be lifted up, and the crisis that is homeless in our community can be solved by moving people from homelessness into a permanent home of their own,” said Kurt Crays, CEO of the EUMA.

For more information on how to help, head over to EUMA’s website.