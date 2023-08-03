The City of Erie has named a portion of a street to Bishop Jesse N. Gavin after decades of pastoral service.

Bishop Jesse N. Gavin Way was revealed Thursday morning at the corner of East 27th and German streets.

City council members and Mayor Joe Schember, along with members of his congregation, gathered to recognize the dedication.

Bishop Gavin is celebrating 35 years at Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church. He said he is humbled that God allowed him to get the assignment of serving the community.

“Some people may think it’s commonplace, but when people see something in you and recognize something in you and your contribution, they didn’t have to. They didn’t have to vote to do it, but they consented, and I’m just honored and humbled and I’m grateful,” Bishop Gavin said.

Bishop Gavin’s son will soon be stepping into a leadership role to take after his father’s footsteps.