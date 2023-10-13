Representatives from the Chabad of Erie County said emotions have been high this week after Hamas attacked Israel, but they are holding on to hope.

On Saturday night, Chabad of Erie County is hosting a Zoom event for those who are interested. The conversation is intended to provide support for people during this challenging time.

Rabbi Kivman said he hopes people walk away feeling a sense of comfort knowing the community is thinking of them.

“There’s a lot of emotions…a lot of very big emotions — pain, sadness and bewilderment. The one emotion that can’t be on the table is despair. There shouldn’t be any hopelessness. We should charge forward and have a positive outlook,” said Rabbi Dovie Kivman, Chabad of Erie County.

Rabbi Kivman said he’s encouraged by the kindness of the Erie County community during this difficult time.