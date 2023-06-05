After years of hurdles, the Erie County Community College (ECCC) held its very first commencement ceremony Saturday.

After years of failed attempts and generations of people that have fought for it, ECCC was able to honor them with the school’s first graduation ceremony Saturday.

“The political ring it took in Harrisburg, the political ring it took right here in Erie to get people to understand the value of a community college and many people really dedicated their lives to make this happen, so it was an awesome opportunity for all,” said Dr. Chris Gray, founder and president of ECCC.

Dr. Gray added their enrollment continues to outpace their projections. They are trying to make sure they’re growing at the right pace so they can ensure quality educational experiences.

“We need to make sure that we are working with our local businesses to understand the needs of what they do. We talk to them directly and have them help shape what that curriculum looks like,” Dr. Gray continued.

He also said that they are training a workforce that can step in and fill those high-demand jobs.

One of those graduates is Tommy Clanton.

“Just being around different people and opening up my brain to new ideas and being able to collaborate with some great people all in one accord with the same agenda,” said Tommy Clanton, 2023 ECCC graduate.

What does it mean to be in the first graduation class?

“I wanted to make history. I wanted to be a part of history, but it meant a lot being born and raised here in Erie, Pennsylvania. It was like taking that initial step to do bigger and better things,” Clanton added.

Clanton is the owner of a local landscaping and plowing service. He is looking to use his new associate’s degree in business to help his business and community.

Dr. Gray added that last August about 350 students enrolled in classes at the college.