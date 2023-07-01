The American Driving Society put on a very special show Saturday afternoon as riders from Maryland to Philadelphia and Ohio all came to Fairview Township in Pennsylvania to present themselves in front of judges.

It’s a dream come true.

Seventeen days before the world shut down due to the pandemic, a dentist and an ear, nose and throat specialist (ENT) took a leap of faith and became the owners of Trinity Equestrian Center.

“We breed and raise Friesian and Hanoverian horses. The Friesians are really wonderful for dressage and driving like you might see here,” said Kirk Steehler, co-owner of the Trinity Equestrian Center.

The husband and wife duo added not only are they hosting their first competition but it’s also the first driven dressage show in the area.

“There are all different levels of competition but it’s a sanctioned show so they accumulate points to move up in their status with their horses,” said Rosanne Palermo, co-owner of the Trinity Equestrian Center.

“When I was training, the first thing I saw was driven dressage, and it just took my breath away. I just thought it was the most beautiful thing,” said Gail Aumiller, Carlisle, Pa. resident.

When Aumiller decided she wanted to give it a try, she teamed up with trainer Suzy Stafford.

Stafford said competing is a commitment.

“Horses aren’t like boats. You can’t play with it for a month or two or a week or when it’s good weather and then park it in your yard. It has to have care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Stafford.

Aumiller also said driven dressage is not meant to be flamboyant. She describes the show as classy and dignifying.

“In our scoring, one of the scores we get is in presentation and that is the overall picture of the driver, the horse and the carriage,” Aumiller added.

Steehler and Palermo mentioned that having this competition is a nice step for the equestrian world in Erie. They also said there are more shows to come.

“It’s just our dream. And we have this place to continue that.”