A furry friend with a big mission is recognized during Mayor Joe Schember’s news conference Thursday morning.

He’s man’s best friend.

Or in this case, a firefighter’s best K-9.

Horus is an accelerant-detecting K-9 who is one of the newest members of the fire investigation division for the Erie Fire Department.

“Horus came to us through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). They have a program where they train accelerant-detection dogs for local and state agencies. We applied about two years ago. We were accepted into the program, and they provide the dog at no cost to the city,” said Captain Adam Gatti, fire investigator and K-9 handler for the Erie Fire Department.

This playful pup was imported from Spain after the ATF had some trouble sourcing domestic-working Labradors.

He trained for six weeks every day to look for liquids that are commonly used in arson fires.

“Then they brought me down for six weeks. We trained seven days a week, and I learned how to be a good partner to Horus,” Gatti added. “Everything from diesel fuel, gasoline, paint thinners and a number of different things. The most important thing he does is differentiate those odors from things that you might commonly find in your house.”

Since October 2022, Horus has completed about 30 investigations — including one in Bradford, to assist state police with a five-house overnight fire.

“Horus can do so much more than a human being like me can do after a fire to help us find things. It’s incredible. It’s almost like he’s a level above human beings in terms of his ability,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Horus is one of 62 accelerant-detecting canines in the country and is the only chocolate lab. One thing for sure about the captain and Horus is it’s a bond that can never be broken.

“He comes home with me at the end of the day. Not only do we travel together but he comes home at night and he sleeps in my bed with me. It’s definitely a friendship and a partnership like no other,” Cpt. Gatti said.