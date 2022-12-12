In 2021, Erie was awarded a Historical Preservation Grant by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

Monday night, Erie hosted the first of three public meetings to show the community how historic preservation works and how it can benefit our community.

The plan is said to offer strategies and serve as a guideline for how historical preservation can be used to revitalize Erie.

Erie history preservationists turned to community members Monday night to open a dialogue about some of Erie’s most treasured and historic landmarks.

Places such as West 6th Street and West 21st Street already have historic district status, but more may be on the way.

“Cities change, they evolve. Keeping the most important parts of our cities, whether it’s buildings, sites, parks, is really important to maintaining community identity,” said Nick Kalogeresis, associate principal, Lakota Group.

The Lakota Group is a planning group in Chicago, Illinois, and they’ve worked on projects like this in other cities around the country.

Historic districts and designated landmarks have a number of incentives in play, motivating property owners to continue to keep business or traffic high so that land can be constantly reinvested in.

“How do we leverage those tools with other tools that the community may have, the city may have, other entities, how do we leverage everything so that we can use preservation as a revitalization tool,” said Kalogeresis.

Erie’s historical preservation planner tells us that there’s a lot of unique locations around the city that can do the city some good.

“Places that may not have some of the architectural gems that West 6th Street or West 21st Street have, but as high of community and cultural resources that are important to the story of Erie, important to keep telling people who live here now,” said Chris Kinder, historic preservation planner, Erie.

Kinder added that history is always happening and stories continue to be written, and they would like to capture that.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With the community’s support, they hope to build a plan that is relevant to the city.

Historians will meet again at the PACA building on State Street Tuesday afternoon as well as at the Cathedral of St. Paul Tuesday evening.