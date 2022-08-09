Today, Aug. 9, is the 12th annual Erie Gives Day.

We spoke with some of the nonprofits that received donations throughout the day to get a deeper understanding as to how important these contributions are to their work.

Erie Gives allows anyone to be a philanthropist for the day while supporting whatever causes are most meaningful to them.

The number of nonprofits participating in Erie Gives, as well as the amount raised, has increased each and every year since its start.

One of the goals of Erie Gives is to improve the nonprofit sector throughout Erie, and many have come to heavily rely on these funds to operate throughout the rest of the year.

“We have 470 nonprofits participating this year, and many of them do rely on this as their biggest annual fundraiser. They’re small organizations that don’t have a lot of staff or time to reach out to donors, so this is a really great way to raise awareness about their mission,” said Karen Bilowith, Erie Community Foundation.

One of those organizations that heavily relies on Erie Gives Day is the ANNA Shelter.

The animal care organization said that it is grateful for all of the community’s support, but not knowing what that support will look like until donations are finished is extremely stressful.

“This is literally our largest fundraiser for the year. It’s a nerve-wrecking day for me. I try not to even look. I can’t really plan a budget here. It’s a really difficult industry so to speak, and I think a lot of us nonprofits feel that frustration,” said Ruth Thompson, Founder and Director of ANNA Shelter.

The Mercy Center for Women, who house, educate, and counsel homeless women, also shared what percentage of their funding for the entire year comes solely from this 12-hour fundraiser.

“Ten percent of the funds raised throughout Erie Gives Day are a part of keeping our women here at the Mercy Center. So it helps with our expenses, and again housing is not inexpensive,” said Jennie Hagerty, Executive Director of Mercy Center For Women.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Real-time updates on donations can be found here. Donations for Erie Gives Day will be accepted until 8 p.m. on Aug. 9.