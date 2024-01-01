“Getting fit” is among the top New Year’s resolutions year in, year out.

Crowds of people were starting 2024 off right Monday morning exercising at iRock Fitness in Millcreek. But unfortunately, not everyone sticks to those fitness goals as the year wears on.

iRock Fitness owner Matt Pribonic said folks who want to stay consistent should identify just one to three fitness rules for themselves in the new year, instead of trying to tackle too much.

He also said there’s literal strength in numbers.

“It doesn’t have to be just one person that depends on you or you depend on them because then when one person can’t make it, it the other person doesn’t make it. Having a group of two or three people that you work out with routinely is great because your odds of missing a workout tends to drop down,” said Pribonic.

Pribonic added if you can’t make it to a gym, that’s okay. Committing to just 20 minutes of any type of exercise each day will make a difference for your health in the coming year.