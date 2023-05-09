Hundreds of aspiring musicians gathered on the grounds of WQLN on Tuesday to tap out the beat of the street.

It was the second annual “Buckethead Kidz” event focused on getting kids involved with music.

Several area music teachers helped out with the project by developing a curriculum that was turned into five half-hour music lessons.

Throughout the school year, students learned the basic notes, rhythms and grooves, and were put to the ultimate test when they gathered for the day.

“There’s a lot of benefits to bucket drumming. There’s some social and emotional benefits for kids dealing with stress or whatever. They can beat on that drum and it helps to release some of that aggression,” said Kathy Woodard, educational services director, WQLN.

As an added bonus, a band was on hand providing live music for the kids to play along to.