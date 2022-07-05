A decades-old tradition made a comeback in North East, partially thanks to a new member of the community.

The owners of Granite Ridge — the former Mercyhurst University North East campus— and the North East Community Foundation teamed up to bring back the town’s Fourth of July fireworks display and celebration.

Hundreds of people came out Monday night to watch the fireworks light up the sky at Granite Ridge.

“I’ve watched them a million times in my lifetime because my friend lives right across the street so I have a front row seat,” said Donna Sherrange, North East resident.

It’s a first for the new owners of the property who are hosting the event, and a way to continue the long time annual display Mercyhurst University once hosted.

“It’s a nice tradition. It’s a nice tradition for little kids and for families to come back to,” said Pam Choduvski, Harborcreek resident.

The North East Community Foundation and Granite Ridge are paying for the fireworks display.

“Oh my goodness, we are so excited for the fireworks. Right Julianna?” said Heather Lambert, North East visitor. “Yup,” said Julianna.

As part of the celebration there were food trucks, and live music, including songs from a Beatles tribute band called “Abbey Road.”

People said one of their favorite parts about the event is being able to spend time with their family for the Fourth of July.

“Just to see everyone out here, it’s a small town, you know everyone. It’s just really fun, great experience,” said Kate Gregg, North East resident.

The next fun event you can look forward to celebrating in North East is the Cherry Festival that takes place Wednesday, July 6 to Saturday, July 9.