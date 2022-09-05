The Labor Day Parade took over the streets of downtown Erie Monday morning.

Hundreds of spectators lined up along State Street to witness the annual Labor Day Parade. It’s a day to celebrate labor unions and their efforts to protect workers rights, including the right to a livable wage and access to health insurance.

One event organizer said despite recent employee shortages, labor unions are still working to recruit and protect workers. He said it’s important to celebrate Labor Day and union workers.

“This shows we’re here. This shows we are alive. We’re not going away. We’re on the upswing again. If you look back to the mid-sixties, when was this country at its best? Labor was strong. We’re on the upswing again,” said Timothy Buck, Pennsylvania State Council of Machinists.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com to hear from dedicated spectators who showed up to the parade rain or shine.