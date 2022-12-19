Hundreds of children in the region are more prepared for the kind of wintry weather we’re seeing right now.

Dozens of children received brand new coats Monday at the St. Martin Center in Erie.

It’s a tradition that’s lasted more than a decade.

For 14 years, PNC Bank has worked with Operation Warm Coat to give brand new jackets to children in our area.

This year, PNC donated more than 1,000 coats to children in Erie and five other neighboring counties, including Warren, Crawford, and Venango counties.

Dozens of students at the St. Martin Early Learning Center on State Street received coats, hats and gloves.

“Something as simple as a coat really just offers relief to the family. You can see it on the kids, they’re just overjoyed to have a brand new coat,” said Angie Rentschler, director, St. Martin Early Learning Center.

Rentschler says these coats help kids stay active during the colder months.

“As an early leaning center, it’s really important for us to get the kids outside when the weather permits to get them moving. So having a coat, hat, gloves, boots to get outside and just be a kid is super important for us. It really warms our hearts to see all of these types of programs,” said Rentschler.

A representative from PNC Bank explained why this continued initiative is so important.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This time of year, it’s the perfect opportunity to reflect on the many blessings that all of us share and have. For the opportunity to see and return that by supporting these young kids with these coats is certainly a wonderful thing for everyone here at PNC and it’s a true blessing to us,” said Jim Stevenson, regional president for NWPA, PNC BANK.

The kids we spoke with today were so excited they didn’t want to take off their coats. Twenty other centers were also visited.