Hundreds of talented young musicians from all over the country were drumming up great music in Edinboro.

The annual Lake Erie Fanfare Drum and Bugle Corp Competition took place Monday evening at Sox Harrison Field on PennWest Edinboro’s campus

Ignoring the rain, six organizations performed in this year’s show including The Cadets, who just moved to Erie this year.

The others came from California, Texas, Georgia, New Jersey and Washington.