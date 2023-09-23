More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and people are coming to join the fight to find a cure.

The Alzheimer’s Association held their annual Walk Downtown Erie to raise awareness.

It’s a disease that kills more people than breast and prostate cancer combined, but does not have a cure.

About 600 people gathered downtown for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“We’re learning people’s stories were hearing about the struggles that they are facing either as a caregiver or someone who is suffering with the disease or someone like myself who has lost someone with the disease,” said Rob Frank, chair of the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Supporters walked from Perry Square to Gridley Park and back. For one walker, participating yearly is a must for her.

“I actually have three grandmothers that passed away from alzheimer’s so it’s something very special, it’s something very meaningful for me and my family to make sure no one else has to go through what these families go through,” said Carly Brigaman, USOA Mrs. Pennsylvania 2023.

All funds support research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association so that the organization can continue to find a cure.

Each participant received a promise garden flower that best represents their connection to the disease.

“All the colors represent either a caregiver or someone who lost someone with the disease or someone living with the disease currently or an advocate they may not have a person connection of their own but they are still and advocate,” said Frank.

At the end of the walk, flowers were planted together to represent unity.

“There’s a stigma surrounding this disease because it’s scary, right? We’re really in an age of treatment and there’s new weapons to combat this disease,” Frank said.

“You’re not alone. There’s so many outreach programs. There’s a bunch of us in support communities that want to be there for you. So it is something that we love you, you’re strong, you’re amazing, keep going keep pushing forward,” Brigaman went on to say.