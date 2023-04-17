An iconic downtown lunch spot has closed, marking the end of a chapter when it comes to the downtown lunch crowd.

Tickle’s Deli, a business that has served the downtown crowd for decades, is now closed. A sign on the door said that the business is for sale but the building isn’t.

The business is known for both potato and macaroni salads as well as a wide array of sandwiches including the Big Freddy, which is made with an entire loaf of Italian bread.

The business has operated on West 4th Street for years.