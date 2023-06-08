Erie is coming alive with color.

It’s all part of the Views Festival, which started on June 1, and a unique exhibit was on display Thursday called “Unboxed: the Sneaker Exhibit”.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors could view more than 100 sneakers at the City Gallery on State Street. The exhibit explored the social history and design of sneakers, including iconic and rare kicks from Erie-based collectors.

One collector said his mother got him interested in fashion and he’s had a passion for sneakers since he was about 13 years old.

“I was all happy to hear something like this so to get out here and get my name out, Mr. Sick Kickz social media. I’m everywhere, I sell, I go to shows and I do whatever, but this is my passion. If you ever want to know anything about shoes, I’m definitely the guy to ask,” said james bowen, sneaker collector.

The views festival continues through June 13th.

June 9’s events include a DJ meet and greet at Lavery Brewing Company and “All Aboard, From Rails to Alleys,” which welcomes graffiti writers from around the country to create murals.