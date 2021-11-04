If you love Betty White, you can win $1,000

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 22: Actress Betty White arrives at the premiere of Touchstone Pictures’ “You Again” held at the El Capitan Theatre on September 22, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In January, Betty White will turn 100 years old.

The star of “Golden Girls,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal” has enjoyed a career that spans 90 years, as she appeared in a 1930 episode of a radio program called “Empire Builders” at only eight years old.

To celebrate the icon’s century milestone, Choice Mutual Insurance Agency will offer one lucky fan $1,000 to watch 10 hours of her film and television appearances. To top off the prize, the winner will also receive a DVD player and a collection of Betty White DVDs.

To apply for this “Dream Job,” click HERE.

