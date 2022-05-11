A local nonprofit is holding its second of four free workshops this weekend, exploring the various nature trails in Corry.

This Saturday, people are invited to attend a free trail workshop that will teach them all about taking care of the nature trails in Corry, hosted by Impact Corry.

Impact Corry is a community development nonprofit dedicated to growing the community of Corry. All four workshops are led by trail expert Ron Steffey.

In this Saturday’s workshop “Train the Trainer,” Steffey will teach volunteers about trail maintenance such as grubbing, removing invasive plants and bushes and how to work safely with hand tools.

The pictures in the videos are from the first trail workshop that was held this past Monday on trail basics. The group of volunteers walked through a planned extension of the Corry Junction Greenway Trail, learning about trail terminology, construction and evaluation methods.

The community development manager hopes these workshops will expand the group’s volunteer pool and get more people to explore what Corry has to offer.

“Train anybody who’s willing to be a trainer, just the ins and outs of trail maintenance, and any kind of grubbing work that needs to be done on a trail. And they can, in turn, train other people to really increase our volunteer pool to get more boots on the ground, as they always say ‘many hands make light work,'” said Jordan Schrecengost, community development manager, Impact Corry.

Come July, Impact Corry has big plans for the greenspace kitty cornered from Mead Park.

“That will include a pollinator garden, some benches, a bunch of new trees. We are also creating an 800 foot trail spur that will go from Route 6 and take people into the City of Corry and connect with Mead Park, basically trying to connect our greenway gems here in the City of Corry, and get people to come in further,” said Schrecengost.

