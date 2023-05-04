Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Famous comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto is heading to the Warner Theatre this year with his latest stand-up special.

Gatto is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” and is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe.

The show, “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy,” is scheduled for Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Warner Theatre in Erie, and is recommended for ages 16 years and older — parental discretion is advised.

Presale tickets started May 3, and you can use the password GATTO. Public sales begin on Friday, May 5, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online.