The Erie Philharmonic announced its free summer concert series is back.

All summer long, the philharmonic is bringing music to local communities. There are eight concerts taking place across the Erie region.

The tour features one of three different ensembles including a string quartet, full orchestra and brass band.

“The neatest thing for us is to share this gift of music. Our mission is to enrich, entertain and educate, and sometimes not everybody can take advantage of that in the Warner Theatre, so giving these concerts for free lets us truly reach everybody across the community. Anybody can walk down the street from their town and see one of these concerts,” said Steve Weiser, executive director, Erie Philharmonic.

The concert series kicks off Wednesday, June 28, at Gibson Park in North East. You can learn more information on the philharmonic’s website.