Lakeshore Community Services is kicked off its inaugural event “Band Together Erie” this weekend.

The event follows in the footsteps of “Band Together Pittsburgh,” which gives musicians who are on the spectrum an outlet to perform and play their music.



Musicians from Erie at Saturday’s event were solo performers, while musicians from Pittsburgh played together as a band.

The marketing director of Lakeshore Community Services noted the next steps of “Band Together Erie” will be to gather up musicians and see how everyone works together to create bands.

“Music is universal. Everybody can relate to music, right. It doesn’t matter how young you are, it doesn’t matter how old you are, it doesn’t matter if you have a disability. We don’t even like that, we like to say they’re differently abled. So for people on the spectrum or people with disabilities they can participate in ‘Band Together,'” said Joe Lang, marketing director, Lakeshore Community Services.

The Groove headlined the event.