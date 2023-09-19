If you’ve been working on an art project and are looking for new ways to collaborate with other artists, we’ve got an event for you!

After a brief pause, the Inner-City Neighborhood Art House is bringing back its open studio.

Every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to noon, the public is invited to bring a project and spend some time in a creative environment. If you don’t have your own project, guided drawing or painting exercises will also be available.

Sarah Everett, the community art director, said this is a good chance to work one-on-one with others.

“Sometimes people know each other already when they come in here, and sometimes they don’t, and you can meet new people, spend a couple of hours working together and then maybe you’ll want to come back and meet them again next week. We’re hoping to build a good community that’s creative and really open and accessible,” said Everett.

The art house also offers an exercise class before the open studio.