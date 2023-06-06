Erie’s oldest meadery opened its doors five years ago and celebrated its anniversary.

IronStone is a local meadery that strives to offer handcrafted, slow-fermented flavored meads.

The owner of Ironstone, has developed over 140 original flavors. It takes 12 to 14 months to ferment their honey.

Recently, the meadery relocated to 2890 Copperleaf Drive by the Cakery Cafe. Rich Konkol, the owner and meadmaker, said that they are looking to add live acoustic bands soon.

“We have a separate fermenting production facility so this is just the full serving area. We’re like a mile and a half from the mall and two minutes off of Peach Street right down here, so anyone that’s out and about, it’s very, very centralized — this location for them,” said Konkol.

This month, Ironstone is offering 5% off all items. For more information, you can visit their website here.