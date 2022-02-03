Is your flight canceled? View current flight cancelations at Erie Airport

The Erie International Airport has cancelled some flights due to the winter storm.

According to the Executive Director of the Erie International Airport, around 3,000 flights have been cancelled nationwide for Wednesday and Thursday because of the expected storm.

Currently at the Erie International Airport, United Airlines and American Airlines have cancelled all Thursday flights, and some for Friday morning.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

View the current closures in the live flight monitor from the Erie International Airport.