The victim of a May 16 homicide in downtown Erie was remembered Thursday night.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph held a take back the site vigil at the Quick Stop on West 18 Street where Jalen Rieger-Williams was murdered.

It’s rare that the Sisters of Saint Joseph have to reclaim a site more than once as a trend of violence in the city forces them to act.

Violence continues to plague the corner of West 18th and Chestnut Streets.

In October 2020, Frederick Perry, 40, was murdered outside the Quick Stop store.

Two and a half years later, Jalen Rieger-Williams was the most recent victim of gun violence back on May 16 inside the store. And now the Sisters of Saint Joseph are hoping to take back the site once more.

“Of course, it’s very disappointing whenever we have to do a take back the site. Our hope is that someday we don’t have to do these anymore,” said Deb Seng, social justice coordinator for the Sisters of Saint Joseph.

Seng said it’s difficult to have to return to an area they’ve already reclaimed for non-violence and added they’re behind on vigils due to a spree of violence throughout Erie this year.

“We’re just hoping that the summer settles down and that people realize that we don’t want to be doing these all of the time and we don’t want anyone else to lose their life,” Seng said.

The family of Rieger-Williams was not in attendance Thursday night. Seng said that some families aren’t ready to face the reality of a tragedy and there’s no timeline for grief.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph neighborhood network is just down the road from the location of the murder, and they said they’ve been doing a lot of work to help clean up the community.

“It’s devastating to the neighborhood because we had made a lot of progress we thought, everybody that’s involved, and then these things happen. So, it’s very sad but we continue to keep trying, that’s all we can do,” said Sister Phyllis Hilbert, minister at Neighborhood Network.

Jaquan Harris was charged with the murder of Rieger-Williams. So far this year, there have been seven total homicides, one more than all of 2022.