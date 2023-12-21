A Lawrence Park family is homeless Thursday night after a fire destroyed their home on Napier Avenue Wednesday morning.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday, William and Shana Rodriguez awoke to their daughter Alexis banging on their bedroom door. A fire had broken out in their living room and was quickly spreading through their home.

“So as soon as we opened the door, we just saw the smoke and the whole upstairs just started filling up so fast,” said Shana Rodriguez, fire victim.

Shana Rodriquez recounted her family’s terrifying experience early Wednesday morning when flames quickly engulfed their home on Napier Avenue. Shana, her husband William, and daughter Alexis escaped without injuries.

Their dog and cat did not survive. A day later, the family returned to the home searching through the rubble for anything salvageable.

“It’s like a nightmare. Like something you see in the movies. Where there’s no fire damage, there’s heat damage. Everything’s just melted and soot-covered,” Shana said. “Just starting over I guess. Starting from scratch.”

The Rodriguez family lost virtually all of their belongings in Wednesday’s early morning blaze. But they remain grateful that they escaped with their lives and for the outpouring of support from this community.

“We have a lot of very good family and friends. You wouldn’t believe the outpouring of help we’ve had all the way from the beginning of when the fire happened,” Shana said.

“Ah, so many people. Anyone you can think of has been outpouring with just big-time help. And I wish I could repay them,” said William Rodriguez.

The Rodriguez’s were watching a holiday movie Tuesday night while enjoying their Amish fireplace heater and burning a decorative candle.

They believe either the heater or candle sparked the fire. A holiday celebration turned horribly wrong.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. You can donate to it online here.