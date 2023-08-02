After the cancellation of a popular summer festival, one man is organizing an event to keep the music flowing in Frontier Park.

This Saturday and Sunday, the owner of “U Frame It” is putting on a ‘Jazz and Blues Hang’ at McCain Amphitheater on West 6th Street. Six local talents will perform over the two days, Aug. 5 & 6, for one hour each, just for tips.

The idea is to do something like the Jazz Fest on a smaller scale due to not having quite the budget and no national acts. The owner of “U Frame It” said he was devastated when they cancelled the festival.

“The city rises to the occasion when it needs to and unfortunately it takes a crisis sometimes to get us there. So, I think this a great example of how we all come together and do what needs to be done when it needs to be done. If there’s a hole, we’ll fill it,” said Matt Lebowitz, owner, U Frame It.

Lebowitz said this weekend is all about the music and community.