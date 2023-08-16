The lineup for the 15th Global Summit at the Jefferson Educational Society has been announced.

The 2023 summit takes place from Oct. 23 to November 13, with 14 events and 16 speakers.

The list includes Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for the New York Times, David Urban, an American lobbyist and political commentator for CNN, and much more.

Dr. Ferki Ferati, the president of the Jefferson Educational Society, said the Global Summit provides knowledge for all that attend and keeps them informed on events of the world.

“Being informed about what is happening around the world is everybody’s duty. You have to keep yourself informed, and you have to have many perspectives, which is the Jefferson’s mission to provide these non-partisan discussions and have a more informed citizenry,” said Dr. Ferati.

The summit is free for all students to attend.