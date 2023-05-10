One of the longest-running youth orchestras in the country has announced a new music director and he is no stranger to the Erie area.

Effective immediately, Jerry Anderson will take over as the new music director of the Erie Junior Philharmonic. He is a graduate of Mercyhurst University and has been teaching music in Millcreek Township for 35 years.

Anderson is known for his students consistently placing in the PMEA-All State Orchestra as well as the national honors orchestra. His wife Sharon and his son Austin are both alumni of the Junior Philharmonic.

The executive director of the Erie Philharmonic said that Anderson has big upcoming plans for their 80th anniversary.

“Mr. Anderson has taken the McDowell group on lots of tours so we’re hoping he can guide us and get our Junior Philharmonic students all the way to the state at Carnegie Hall in New York City. We’re setting the bar pretty high, but why not dream big?” said Steve Weiser, executive director, Erie Philharmonic.

Weiser added the previous director, Matthew Salvaggio, was there for two years and gave the orchestra a fresh new start. He wishes Salvaggio luck as he continues his journey in Seattle.