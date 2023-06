(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — “Jersey Boys” is making an extended stay in Erie.

Intended for its last performance on June 25, the Erie Playhouse has announced additional performances have been added for the “Jersey Boys” on June 30 and July 1 and 2.

You can call the box office at 814-454-2852 or go to erieplayhouse.org for tickets.