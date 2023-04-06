Jersey Mike’s Subs of Erie showed their generosity by holding a “month of giving” for Shriners Children’s Erie.

Thursday morning, Jerseys Mike’s presented a check to Shriners Children’s Erie. This is the second year in a row that the local sub-shop decided to donate to the children’s hospital.

The owner and his employees have made personal connections with Shiners throughout the years and wished to give back. After their “month of giving,” both Erie locations raised just under $18,000.

All month long, the sub shop asked their customers to round up their donations. The owner said he would like to do the same by rounding their contribution up to $18,000.

“I think the community does a lot of things. I think you see a lot of things all over town of donations. And for the response we had from the community to come out that day and all month long to be able to donate was a great showing of our community,” said George Farantzos, owner of Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Shriners plans to use the money to help families with services regardless of their insurance coverage or what they’re willing to pay.