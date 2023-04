Patriot Day was April 17 in Boston, and for many, it meant an early start to the Red Sox game and of course, the Boston Marathon.

And taking part in Monday’s marathon was JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com anchor/reporter Chelsea Swift. Chelsea finished with a time of 4 hours and 10 minutes, according to her email to the newsroom.

She qualified for the event by finishing the Erie Marathon in under 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Congratulations Chelsea!