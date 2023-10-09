(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In response to the attack in Israel over the weekend, the Jewish Community Council of Erie (JCC) is providing funds to support Israel’s humanitarian efforts overseas.

The JCC will be donating $25,000 and is asking for any additional donations from the public in support of Israelis.

According to a release, the council stated:

“Once again, on a holy day of the Jewish calendar, the people of Israel have come under attack. Once again, the brave military forces of the State of Israel are responding and will defend our beloved Jewish state. And, once again, Jewish Federations across North America will act immediately and comprehensively to support our brothers and sisters as they defend Israel...Now, more than ever, our friends and family in Israel need your support. The Jewish Community Council of Erie is pledging $25,000 to humanitarian relief and support of the country and people of Israel. In addition, the JCC will match every donation dollar for dollar.”

JCC is asking the community for help in supporting Israel. If you’d like to participate and send funds, you can do so with this link.

You can also mail your donation directly to the council at:

Jewish Community Council (JCC)

PO Box 3120, Erie, PA 16508

The JCC will collect and send funds via the Cleveland Federation.