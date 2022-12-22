Students of a local school held a holiday recital to showcase their hard work to parents.

Students from every grade level at JoAnna Connell Elementary School sang holiday songs as kids in higher grade levels concentrated on their chorus skills.

The assistant principal says the kids prepared for the recital by practicing walking in the hallways, standing in place on the risers, and rehearsing their songs.

She says she is happy to see the hard work of her students pay off.

“Just seeing the joy on their faces and lighting up when they saw their parents come or their guardians to watch them perform is the perfect time of the year to watch those things happen,” said Tiffani Rossi, assistant principal, JoAnna Connell Elementary.

Rossi says the kids practiced for the recital on Tuesdays then resumed their school activities.