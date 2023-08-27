(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Erie’s Public Schools are welcoming students back for the school year with their Back to School Jam at Veterans Memorial Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Students and their families are invited to come down to Veterans Stadium, located at 10 East 26th Street, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a day full of fun before the school year starts on Monday, August 28.

Attendees can enjoy free live entertainment and food along with a kids zone, flag football and more.

The celebration will also feature giveaways ranging from bikes to backpacks filled school supplies.