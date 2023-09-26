(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Get out and play at the end of the month with the expERIEnce Children’s Museum!

According to a release, the museum announced its participation in “Our World: Worldwide Day of Play” on Sept. 30, 2023. The focus of this event is on getting kids and their families up, out and playing around with the community.

Activities at the children’s museum for the Worldwide Day of Play include:

Play-based learning through three floors of exhibits;

STEAM Time drop-in programming at 10:30-11:30 a.m., 1-2 p.m., & 3-4 p.m.;

Visiting Gridley Park alongside Our West Bayfront

Worldwide Day Play also corresponds with this year’s Porch Fest.

“On Worldwide Day of Play, we are reminded of the impact that play has on the growth and development of our children. As we celebrate this special day, let us celebrate the vital role of play in our institutions and communities,” states Ainslie Brosig, executive director of the museum. “Play is not just a pastime; it is a powerful mechanism for learning and nurturing various aspects of a child’s development, from cognitive skills to socioemotional growth.”

Our World: Worldwide Day of Play is part of Nickelodeon’s Our World global initiative to inspire kids and provide them with tools to activate their individual and collective agency.

Visit the Association of Children’s Museum’s website for a list of all participating “Our World: Worldwide Day of Play” events.