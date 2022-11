(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — During the holiday season, join JET 24/FOX 66 and support Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that distributes wreaths to be placed on military graves.

Donate now online until Nov. 28. Buy a wreath to honor those who served here in Erie. Then on Dec. 17, a wreath laying ceremony will be held.

Visit the Wreaths Across America website to learn how to buy wreaths or to volunteer to commemorate this proud tradition.