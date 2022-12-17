Splash Lagoon is having a special visit from two well-known Christmas figures.

Santa Claus and The Grinch will be making their holiday appearance at the resort from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, for family photos and a meet and greet session. Those wishing to visit the duo are required to pay for water park admission.

Along with Santa and the Grinch, Splash Lagoon is hosting a New Year’s Eve Carnival event on

Dec. 31. The resort will have character appearances, a live animal show by Jungle Terry, face painting, coloring contests, a Midnight Ball Drop plus so much more.

Guests can find more information on their website.