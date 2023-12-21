December 21 is the shortest day of the year, also known as the winter solstice.

Journey Healing Together in downtown Erie opened its doors to the public from 5:50 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for a winter solstice celebration.

The goal? To help community members welcome light back into their lives both literally and figuratively.

The celebration will feature an art show, food, art projects and a cozy fire. The event is also a fundraiser since the center is in need of a new roof.

“We celebrate both the summer and winter solstice, and we focus on just the returning of light out of darkness. Our symbol is the phoenix, so rising out of the ashes and light and warmth and fire seem to be a good theme for what we do here,” said Will Koehler, owner of Journey Healing Together.

Journey Healing Together has received a $25,000 donation from Erie City Gaming Revenue toward a new roof. However, $25,000 more is still needed.

If you’d like to make a donation, visit their website here.