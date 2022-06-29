Local law enforcement and kids from the Junior Police Academy made a visit to several neighborhood centers on Wednesday.

Erie City Police and kids from the Junior Police Academy delivered ice cream to several community centers, including the St. Martin Early Learning Center in Downtown Erie.

Kids in the community had the opportunity to spend time with city cops.

One leader from the center said that it’s great to see events like this come back to the city.

“A lot of these kids don’t get that interaction with the police. A lot of them feel that it’s a bad thing when police are around. So being able to create that relationship and that bond with those kids gives them a completely different insight and kind of teaches them that they’re here to help,” said Angela Rentschler, Director, St. Martin Early Learning Center.

Kids from the Junior Police Academy also visited the Quality of Life Center on East 19th Street.